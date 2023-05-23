PENNSYLVANIA - It's "143 Day" in PA and the state of Pennsylvania is promoting kindness.

The day was named in tribute to Fred Rogers, America's favorite neighbor and a PA native.

Rogers regularly used 143 as his special code for "I Love You," based on the number of letters in each word. The state in turn declared the 143rd day of the year as a day to encourage residents to share acts of kindness and good deeds.

We wanted to see what that looks like here in Berks County and how important kindness is to people in the community.

"I consider a smile and hello an act of kindness and I've had that already," said Joseph, who we caught up with on Penn Street in Reading.

Christine Hill says she experienced an act of kindness when someone gave her a free coffee. "That was awesome! I really needed this today."

"I dropped an item, and he said 'you dropped something' [so] I turned back and pick it up," said Samuel Martinez of Reading.

"It's hard out here," said Lance Robinson of Reading. "When somebody comes up and does something kind or nice for you, it really goes a long way."

"Just sharing a moment or making somebody smile, giving somebody a compliment; that's what it's all about," said Hill.

Many people could easily recall a recent act of kindness they had done for someone else as well.

"I helped an elderly lady with groceries at the grocery store down in Sinking Spring," said Scott Adam Heck of Robesonia.

"I helped a less fortunate woman onto the bus," Joseph in Reading told us.

"I'm actually taking my baby nephew some iced lemonade because he likes it," said Dustin Emerich of Robesonia.

We asked people, "When someone does something nice for you, how does it make you feel?"

Mirabel Swanson of Robesonia simply said, "It makes me happy."

"It's the best feeling in the world, especially when they do it and it's not a special occasion. Especially when they do it for no reason at all, just simply that it's an act of kindness," said Cynthia Lis in West Reading.

"It makes your heart happy just seeing stuff, you know the little things like that. It goes a long way," said Emerich.

We observed if you show kindness to people, many people will respond in kind. The overall concept softens them.

In general people do believe that kindness matters, so maybe it needs to be more than a day where we remember to be kind to others.