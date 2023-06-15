READING, Pa. – The Reading-Berks Association of Realtors Commercial and Industrial Council is doing its part to revitalize Reading.
The organization is trying to attract new businesses to call downtown home. With many commercial properties for sale, the association wants to show off what's available.
"We focus on commercial real estate in Reading and greater Berks County, and the members include realtors, of course, but also bankers and other service providers that work to provide services to the commercial real estate tenants, owners and agents," Sean Moretti of Destination Realty said of the council.
Moretti helped lead the tour.
"It's a combination of buildings for sale, suites for lease and a general promotion of the downtown," he said.
Eight locations were shown, with most of the activity on North Sixth Street. About 60 people took part.
Organizers hope to get participants excited about the properties.
"It's nice to see it first-hand," Moretti said of the properties on the tour. "You get a different view when you're walking through on the street and taking a first-hand look at these buildings."
Larry Bonino of Marathon Business Advisory Services was impressed by what he saw.
"I was amazed," Bonino said. "The interior, what has been done to the interior — the renovations of these buildings is just phenomenal. It's absolutely top quality."
Bonino says the tour will help him better serve his clients. That's what organizers hoped for.
"It matches exactly the mayor's message and the city message," Moretti said. "We all kind of have the same goal. Once we get the downtown core, we'll hopefully trickle up for everyone else."