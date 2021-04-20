READING, Pa. - A bold new proposal in Reading calls for paying the homeless to clean up the streets and beautify the city. City Council heard the plan Monday night, and it has the backing of several key groups.
Last year City Council voted to get rid of the Downtown Improvement District, and people have been wondering what would replace it.
The Hope Rescue Mission came up with a plan to help clean up places like Penn Street or other areas in Reading.
In the past, some of the homeless men who stay at the Hope Rescue Mission may have thrown their trash out on the streets of Reading. But now the executive director says he has a different plan for them.
"Some of these men used to throw cigarette butts on Penn Street, but now to be able to go back to those same streets and add beauty to the city and pick up some of the trash and be part of the solution and the help and so I think that's very transformational. And it goes to what we're trying to do clean up lives," said Robert Turchi, the executive director of Hope Rescue Mission.
That's why Turchi took his vision to Reading's new downtown coordinator, Cindy Castner, and she took it to City Council.
The plan would pay men from the mission to work closely with supervised staff to spruce up city streets, and also serve as an outreach program to the homeless, which Turchi sees as a win-win for everyone.
"I can't think of anything more inspiring for someone sitting down on Penn Street maybe on tough times, then to maybe have someone who has maybe been in their shoes and been in tough times that they're currently going through and be an example of hey I'm currently getting my life back together," Turchi said.
The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance is also on board with the city's plan, which also includes landscaping and helping with other events as well.
"So we don't want our participants to just be picking up litter we want them to be an inspiration and you know a little beacon of light and hope to people that are sitting down on Penn Street who are maybe unsheltered are maybe able to be inspired," said Turchi.
City Council will vote on the plan Monday night and Turchi is hoping people will contact their council members to give them feedback.