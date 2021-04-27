When Tom Stewart heard that some of Pennsylvania's 14 universities could be merging, it was of little comfort that Kutztown University, where he teaches, was spared for now.
"It's extremely unsettling what's happening," said Stewart, president of the faculty union at the university. "You know, it sets a precedent that's concerning. We're not part of a merger now and we don't want to be part of merger in the future because Kutztown is a unique place."
The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education says the integration of six of its 14 universities into two institutions would save taxpayers millions of dollars over five years and cut tuition for many students.
A report by the nonpartisan PA Budget and Policy Center says the move could lead Kutztown to cut 16% of its employees, or 145 full-time workers.
Some say those cuts would hurt the college and the surrounding area.
"It's devastating for that kind of community," said Stewart. "Economically, just the culture of the town it's so tied to — these universities — it's hard to see what will be left if you minimize what the university is or if you closed a university altogether."
The universities that would merge in the current proposal are Bloomsburg, Mansfield and Lock Haven in the northeastern part of the state, and California, Clarion and Edinboro in the west.
"Right now is not a time that anybody wants to be looking for a new job or a new career," said Stewart, "and the amount of economic impact that these universities have in their communities is enormous."
The Board of Governors will meet Wednesday, April 28 at 8:30 a.m. and could vote to move forward with these initial plans. If they do, that would open up a two-month public comment period.
Instructions to join the live meeting virtually are available on the website, along with a link to view the meeting live on YouTube.