EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night approved six waiver requests for a new Starbucks proposed for the former Mid Penn Bank property at Exeter Commons mall.
The applicant asked to be relieved of requirements that would have called for it to provide a plan showing soil types and natural drainage patterns throughout the tract, an environmental assessment statement, a water resources study and a lighting plan.
Since the site operator for the Starbucks plans to repurpose the existing bank building, rather than demolish it, its application for the waivers made the argument that many aspects of the property would not change or would be reused as they were previously.
At a township planning commission meeting earlier this month, Jennifer Holden, representing Starbucks, said the bank overhang will be removed, and the drive-thru lane will be used for drive-thru ordering and pickup.
The applicant also requested to submit a preliminary/final land development plan package rather than preliminary plans and required supplemental data, which among the six waivers that supervisors approved Tuesday night.