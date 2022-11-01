READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission voted 3-1 to grant conditional preliminary approval for Reading School District's proposed new STEM High School Academy.
William Cinfici, who is a former school board member, cast the dissenting vote.
The district plans to construct a new 95,000-square-foot school on a 2.42-acre lot at 801 North Ninth St., the site of the now-demolished Reading Outlet Center.
The plans for the four-story building include 162 off-street parking spaces to be located in both a below-level parking garage and a surface lot.
The school is intended to house up to 1,000 high school students who are focused on career pathways in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The city zoning hearing board recently granted a special exception to allow the use in a commercial neighborhood zoning district.
The city's engineers had identified a number of issues in their review letter, including a recommendation that in lieu of a traffic impact study, there be a focus on pedestrian accessibility and have the police and fire and rescue departments make certain that the crosswalks are adequate.
Cinfici said he voted against the project because he still needs to be convinced of the need for the school by district officials.
"The justification for this is that there's overcrowding at the high school," Cinfici said. "Yes, there is overcrowding, and some of it is because of population growth, but some of it is because of decisions the district itself made to exacerbate the overcrowding."
Cinfici said a better solution might be to use the site for a scaled-back building for the purpose of a ninth-grade academy.
"I'm looking for the district to convince me that this is absolutely necessary, but I haven't seen that yet," Cinfici added. "I don't see the need for a segregated building (for STEM programing). I have concerns which we still don't know about."
The planning commission said further discussion will be deferred to the next planning workshop meeting.
The district still needs final plan approval before construction can begin.