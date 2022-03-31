READING, Pa. – As part its on-the-road meeting series, the Berks County Board of Commissioners was welcomed by the borough of Hamburg Thursday night, with their weekly meeting taking place at Hamburg High School.
The commissioners began the on-the-road meetings in the latter portion of 2021 with meetings taking place in the borough of Wyomissing and then later at Muhlenberg Township.
Hamburg Mayor George Holmes welcomed the commissioners and offered a brief overview of the history of the borough, as well as its continuing economic development.
During the board's regular agenda, the commissioners approved a tax abatement program for a warehouse proposed to be constructed near Route 10 and Valley Stream Road in Cumru Township.
Keith Mooney, an attorney representing the developer, Northpoint LLC, said his client plans to construct a 650,000-square-foot warehouse at a cost of between $49 million and $55 million.
The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program, or LERTA, allows taxing entities to accept a gradual 10-year tax abatement on any new improvements.
Christian Y. Leinbach, chair of the commissioners, said the proposed development is expected to create 360 jobs and will bring in at least $1.5 million in new tax revenue to the county over the next decade.
"I will note one thing, and that is LERTA is different from almost any other tax incentive program out there," Leinbach said. "Whatever the taxes are on the property before an improvement, they have to continue to be paid. That means if a developer gets a LERTA and never builds anything, they get no benefit from it, and that's what makes it so beneficial."
Leinbach said a LERTA is essential to economic development because many projects would never take place without one.
The Cumru Township commissioners and the Governor Mifflin School Board have already approved the LERTA for the proposed development.