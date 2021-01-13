READING, Pa. - It's not often you see armed troops inside the nation's capital, and when President Lincoln called for volunteers to protect the city at the start of the Civil War, a militia from Berks County was one of the first to arrive.
"There were five companies, including the Reading and Allentown areas, and they were the first 500 people who managed to get to the nation's capital to provide some assemblance of a defense," said Craig Breneiser, president of the First Defenders Civil War Roundtable.
The group from Reading, nicknamed "The First Defenders," was the Ringgold Light Artillery, which answered Lincoln's call.
"The main concern at that point in time was the security of Washington, D.C., which was surrounded by either a Confederate state or the state of Maryland, which had strong Confederate sympathies," Breneiser said.
The Ringgold Light Artillery was a militia organization, comparable to what is now known as the National Guard.
Flash-forward nearly 160 years later. It's a similar scene in the capital this week, as members of the National Guard are stationed there once again to protect it from potential violence following last week's deadly insurrection and leading up to next week's inauguration.
"Those in power have determined they need to have security, which is similar in some ways to what President Lincoln was facing in 1861, when he felt that he needed to have security in the capital, when there really was none at the time," Breneiser said.
The Defenders ultimately prevented anyone from getting inside the Capitol building, and the National Guard intends to fulfill the same duty.