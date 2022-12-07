BERN TWP., Pa. — People turned out Wednesday morning for a protest outside the Berks County Residential Center in Berks County.

The protesters shared stories of challenges at the county-owned facility, which has long been leased by the federal government to house asylum-seeking migrants. Many focused on missing loved ones and concerns about deportation.

Last week, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) announced that it was terminating its lease with the county, adding that it expects the cases of the 40 migrants still detained at the center to be adjudicated by the time the lease expires on Jan. 31.

Wednesday's protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been held outside the center over the years. The protesters said it's important for them to tell their stories.

"We were sharing stories about women who have been incarcerated, and we've been learning about it in class," said college student Holly Smith, "so it's interesting to see how what we've been learning in class is now taking place in real life."

ICE said if any of the 40 women have not made it through the system by the time the contract expires, they will be transferred to another facility. The protesters said they oppose that plan.