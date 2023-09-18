NEW MORGAN, Pa. — Nine juveniles who escaped from the Abraxas juvenile detention center in New Morgan are in custody.

State police say the detainees broke out Sunday night and spent about ten hours on the run.

This comes on the heels of a riot involving a number of juveniles at that same detention center back in July.

"These are serious incidents when their staff can't control these juveniles," says Berks DA John Adams. "That's a problem."

Troopers and other law enforcement searched for the escapees throughout the night. They say the teens took keys from two women who work at the center.

A doorbell camera shows the moment four of them surrendered at a house a few miles from the center shortly before 6 a.m.

The other five were taken into custody about an hour later after state police say they stole a car sparking a short pursuit.

Adams says these individuals are dangerous, and state police echoed that concern.

"We have to look at anybody that's taken into custody and is in custody when we go to apprehend them," says Trooper David Beohm, PSP Troop L. "Could one of those teenage boys kill a cop, they absolutely could. So, we're always on high alert, it doesn't matter how old they are."

"We need to detain dangerous juveniles but we need them to be detained in an environment where we don't have riots and most importantly, we don't have escapes.," Beohm added.

Adams says it shows a desperate need for more resources.

"We need some more money, we need more personnel, we have a shortage of correctional officers at our jail, we have a shortage of correctional officers at almost every jail in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Adams.