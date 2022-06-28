READING, Pa. - AAA said 42 million Americans are expected to hit the road this 4th of July weekend. According to the National Safety Council, Independence Day is one of the riskiest driving holidays of the year.
It is a weekend Pennsylvania State Trooper Ethan Brownback, with Berks-based Troop L, said typically comes along with numerous crashes and violations.
"Unfortunately, we do see a lot of DUIs, so if you are going to be consuming alcohol, please have a designated driver and always buckle up," said Trooper Brownback.
The Pennsylvania State Police tell us they will have troopers out in full force this weekend patrolling roads, including on 422.
"We will be mostly targeting speeding, distracted, aggressive and careless driving," said Trooper Brownback.
Last year, the State Police said they made more than 500 arrests and responded to more than 680 crashes statewide. They also issued hundreds of citations. Trooper Brownback is urging drivers to buckle up.
If you encounter an aggressive driver, he recommends pulling over to the side.
"Please give us a call immediately, give us your location, advise us exactly what the aggressive driving motor vehicle is doing," said Trooper Brownback.
He said to get away as quickly as possible if you encounter someone you suspect is driving under the influence.
"I believe it's going to be a great weekend. I just ask that you adhere to all of our regulations, particularly our vehicle code violations," said Trooper Brownback.