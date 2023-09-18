Pennsylvania State Police say all nine juveniles that broke out of Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center in Berks County will be charged with escape.

Authorities in Berks County said nine juveniles were on the run following a riot at the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center in the Morgantown area.

According to Tpr. David Beohm of the PSP, the juveniles overtook two female staff members at the prison to steal the keys to the door.

One of the staff members suffered minor injuries, Tpr. Beohm confirms.

Beohm says on Monday morning four of the juveniles knocked on a homeowners in the area saying they were "cold" and wanted to turn themselves in.

Just after 6:35 a.m. police say they received a report of a stolen vehicle at a trailer on Oak Grove Road. This is when four of the juveniles were taken into custody in the area of Estate Road and Weaver Road.

One of the juveniles in the stolen vehicle took off into a field before being captured, PSP say.

The juveniles were found about 4 miles from academy.

PSP say all nine involved people will be interviewed.

The involved broke into at least 2 cars, officials report.

Other charges will include criminal mischief and theft.

PSP says the teens are from Dauphin, Berks and Lehigh Counties.

Sunday night's escape is the second major incident to happen at Abraxas in just a few months. In July, around 50 teens were involved in a riot that stemmed from a fight.