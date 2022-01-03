LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are crediting an alert bank teller and local law enforcement for helping them stop what they said was a scam in progress.
PSP investigators said James Burke, 50, of Bear, Delaware, went to a home in Berks County on New Year's Eve in an attempt to scam someone.
"Told the elderly gentleman that lived there that the chimney needed some repairs," said Tpr. David Beohm, a public information officer for PSP's Reading-based Troop L.
Police said Burke took a look at the chimney and estimated the repair work to be $3,800. The victim then went to a Wells Fargo bank in Macungie, Lehigh County.
"Tries to take out $3,800 in cash, so whoever he dealt with there asked a bunch of questions," Beohm said. "I can only assume that they thought it was kind of odd for this to be going down."
That's when the state police said the teller alerted the Macungie police, who followed the man back to his home just in time to see Burke and his juvenile son trying to drive off.
"The truck that Mr. Burke and his son had arrived in was leaving Barber Drive," Beohm said, "so the victim is pointing to the vehicle, so the Macungie cop makes a traffic stop on the vehicle."
Burke is facing felony home improvement charges.
State police said the quick-thinking of the bank teller and the local police officer made the difference, but they're still concerned more victims could be out there.
"Good for them for doing it, because if they (the teller and the officer) don't do that, they (the suspects) get their $3,800," Beohm said. "We don't even know anything about this until the victim maybe talks to a family or loved one."
Anyone with information about the case can contact state police in Reading by calling 610-378-4011.