UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind.

The chain of events culminating in the crash began shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, when PSP troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Park Road in Union Township for the report of a suspicious vehicle inside French Creek State Park.

The caller reported that a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer in a parking lot was not supposed to be there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

As a responding trooper traveled south on Route 345 near Hopewell Road, he reported that an SUV matching the Trailblazer's description passed him in the opposite direction, traveling north on Route 345.

The trooper turned around, but he lost sight of the vehicle after it turned right onto Shed Road. A short time later, he said he came upon the crash scene at 195 Shed Rd., at the intersection with Red Corner Road.

The driver, later identified as Eric Hammaker, 30 of Newport, Perry County, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a rock wall and then a house and a parked pickup truck, according to the police, who said that the impact of the crash caused the back roof of the house to collapse.

The trooper said Hammaker had already run off by the time he pulled up to the scene, but he found a 28-year-old Birdsboro woman in the SUV's front passenger seat and her infant daughter in the backseat. The baby suffered minor injuries in the crash, the trooper said.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not reported to be injured.

The woman in the SUV initially told the police that she was unsure who was driving, according to the court paperwork. She identified herself as being homeless and said she was showering at French Creek when a park ranger asked her to leave.

The woman later told another officer that Hammaker was driving the SUV when it crashed, according to the affidavit.

Police said Hammaker already had several warrants out for his arrest. His driver's license is also suspended for DUI.

In connection with the crash, Hammaker is facing charges that include endangering the welfare of children. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.