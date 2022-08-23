SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.

As the truck traveled west toward a curve on East Noble, a compartment inside the vehicle became unlatched, the police said.

As the driver, a 25-year-old man from Northampton, Northampton County, attempted to secure the compartment, he jerked the steering wheel to the right and then over-corrected his steering to the left, the police said.

The truck then crossed over the eastbound side of the road and struck the twin home with its front end.

No one was injured.

The driver was cited.