EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.

One of Exeter's responding fire officers reported seeing smoke from about a mile from the scene. Officials quickly struck a second alarm for additional manpower.

Officials reported about two hours later that the fire had been extinguished and that the scene was being turned over to the coroner and the fire marshal.

Officials have not yet released any additional information.