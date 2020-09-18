UNION TWP., Pa. - From the ashes of a barn hundreds of years old rises a criminal investigation.
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for clues leading to what or who may have set fire to a two-story wood barn on Route 724 in Union Township, near Birdsboro, early Friday morning.
The smoke and the flames gave neighbors a scare as they began their day.
"My granddaughter went out in the back, came in, 'Dad, Grandpop, fire! Fire!'" said neighbor David Pfeffer.
The police said the entire roof was collapsing as the first firefighters began arriving around 7 a.m. Some crews rushed back around 3 p.m., as hot spots flared up.
No one was hurt, but one woman is feeling some form of pain.
"I'm hurt. I just can't believe this happened," said Rebecca Large, who lives on the property and woke up to a disturbing voicemail that her family's barn was up in flames.
"I started crying," said Large. "I can't believe this happened. I'm shocked."
She said the barn has stood since the 1740s. Though she can't reclaim history, she hopes her family can claim justice.
"I hope they do their jobs," Large said, "and get the person that did it."