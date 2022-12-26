LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County.

Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.

Despite the cold weather, and even collapsed portions of the home, crews did manage to put the fire out and save several rooms in the house, authorities said.

Three people and a dog live in the house, but they were not there at the time.

No one was hurt.

Investigators say the fire started near the first-floor fireplace which was being used earlier in the day.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family.