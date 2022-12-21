JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have released details about a three-vehicle crash in November that killed a man in Berks County.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Shartlesville Road in Jefferson Township.

PSP says when they responded to the crash, Roger Miller, 55, of Blandon, was already dead.

Investigators say his car was struck head-on by a car passing in a no-passing zone.

The driver of the car suspected of causing the crash was transported to Reading Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car that was passed was also hurt after driving through debris but drove himself to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has not been named but on the press release PSP indicates the person will likely face a vehicular homicide charge.