PERRY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has been scammed out of nearly $200,000, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators with PSP's Reading-based Troop L said someone became friends with the man on Facebook and gained his trust over several months through text messages, emails, and phone calls.

Over the course of that time, the police said the scammer asked the 65-year-old victim for help with making payments for the release of gold she had supposedly inherited from her late father in the United Kingdom.

The man lost $194,038, the police said.

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact the state police at their Hamburg station in Tilden Township by calling 610-562-6885.