BETHEL TWP., Pa. — Two Arizona men are behind bars in Berks County in connection with an alleged case of human smuggling.
Their arrests followed a traffic stop on Interstate 78 West in Bethel Township on Sunday. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper said he stopped a Nissan Armada with an unreadable license plate and heavily tinted windows.
The trooper said the SUV's driver, Eric Guzman, identified himself with a Mexican ID card. While interviewing Guzman, the trooper said he observed "further signs of criminal activity" and asked for Guzman's consent to search the vehicle. Guzman granted consent.
The search uncovered a bulk amount of U.S. cash and a journal that included numerous U.S. states and numbers, consistent with smuggling contraband, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The trooper took Guzman and his passenger, Martinez Hernandez Gerardo, into custody and transported them to the state police station in Tilden Township for further questioning.
Hernandez Gerardo subsequently admitted that the cash found in the SUV was their "payment for transporting illegal immigrants from Phoenix, Arizona, to northern U.S. states," according to the court paperwork.
Guzman and Hernandez Gerardo, both 26 of Phoenix, were committed to the Berks County Jail on first-degree felony charges of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. A judge set their bail at $50,000 each.