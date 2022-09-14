Pa. State Police to offer free checks of child car seats

 

READING, Pa. — If you have a small child who uses a car seat, there's no harm in having a second set of eyes make sure it's properly installed.

The Pennsylvania State Police are offering parents a free child car seat inspection at their Troop L headquarters in Reading.

PSP troopers are offering the checks on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 21: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Thursday, Sept. 22: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

  • Friday, Sept. 23: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

The car seat inspections are being offered in conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week.

