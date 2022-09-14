READING, Pa. — If you have a small child who uses a car seat, there's no harm in having a second set of eyes make sure it's properly installed.
The Pennsylvania State Police are offering parents a free child car seat inspection at their Troop L headquarters in Reading.
PSP troopers are offering the checks on the following dates:
Wednesday, Sept. 21: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
The car seat inspections are being offered in conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week.