HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police announced they'll be distributing steering wheel locks for Kia owners in an effort to prevent auto theft.

In conjunction with Kia USA, the PSP Auto Theft Unit will be distributing steering wheel clubs for any Kia vehicle with a traditional steel key to start the ignition.

Officials say the initiative is to combat an ongoing Kia theft epidemic.

Anyone who owns a vehicle meeting the criteria can come to one of the below PSP installations on Saturday, August 26, 2023 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a free steering wheel club compliments of Kia.

Key fob and push button systems are not applicable.

Reading Station: 600 Kenhorst Boulevard, Reading, PA 19611

Harrisburg Station: 8000 Bretz Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Rockview Station: 330 Penn Tech Drive, Bellefonte, PA 16823

Lamar Station: 113 Boyd Lane, Mill Hall, PA 17751