READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have released updated sketches of the man being sought in the killing of a security guard in Berks County.

Police said a man who resembles the one in the sketches shot and killed a guard who was patrolling private property in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in New Morgan around midnight on Aug. 6.

Police said the shooter has a reddish-colored beard, stands about 6 feet, and weighs about 230 pounds. They said they believe he was stealing catalytic converters at the time.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting at tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.