SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 200 block of North Brobst Street in Shillington Sunday morning.
"We were in the home, we heard an ambulance, what it sounded like, go down the street and didn't think anything of it," said neighbor Chris Magdalinski.
Investigators said they found a 47-year-old woman dead inside a home around 9:50 a.m.
"We were very shocked because this is a very nice area to live," said Magdalinski.
The State Police said Shillington officers were the first to respond.
"It was for a cardiac arrest," said Trooper David Beohm of the Pennsylvania State Police.
After police arrived, they said they suspected the woman's death was a homicide.
"The first thing that caught my attention was the coroner's car and I did see the State Police also," said neighbor Steven Grill.
Grill said he has lived nearby for more than 25 years and said this raises a red flag.
"You know, of course you're concerned, especially if you're a parent and concerned for everybody, all of the neighbors here. We got a lot of good neighbors here, good community, safe community," said Grill.
The woman has not been identified.
The State Police said they do not have anyone in custody at this time and that there is no danger to the public.