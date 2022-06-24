Hit-and-run at Seisholtzville Fire Company
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man they say caused damage on the property of a Berks fire company and fled the scene. 

PSP out of Reading say on June 22 at 3:15 pm., the above pictured vehicle struck the Seisholtzville Fire Company's mailbox, drove through bushes on the property, and struck items in parking lot located on Saint Peters Road in Hereford Township.

The vehicle is described by police as a black Dodge 3500 pickup truck.

Anyone information is asked to contact Trooper Farnsler, PSP, Reading Station, at (610) 378-4011 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). 

Tips can also be made online here

