Mohnton Borough Hall
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

MOHNTON, Pa. — Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of some wrongdoing inside the Mohnton Borough Hall.

The Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating the report of various items and systems being tampered with sometime between midnight Sunday and 2:58 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said whatever was done impeded the borough's ability to conduct business inside the building on North O'Neil Street. They didn't elaborate.

The borough manager told 69 News that the borough has no comment on the matter at this time.

