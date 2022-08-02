HAMBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a couple of sneaky thieves.

PSP says a theft from two cars occurred on July 11 around 8 a.m. on Haussman Road at its intersection with Old 22 in Greenwich Twp., Berks County.

Troopers say it all began when two Hispanic males pulled up to the active construction site there in a 2020 or newer white Mitsubishi Outlander with no visible registration.

One man got out of that car and asked some of the construction workers to use an on-site portable bathroom.

As the workers were talking to that man another man snuck into two unlocked cars and stole several debit and credit cards.

Both men then quickly left the area.

After the men had the cards, troopers say they used multiple cards from multiple victims at the Sheetz at 14350 Kutztown Road in Richmond Twp., Berks County and the Wawa located at 910 W. Leesport Road in Bern Twp., Berks County.

One of the suspects has a large tattoo on the inside of their right wrist.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to contact Tpr. Reiter at PSP Hamburg at (610) 562-6885 and reference PA22-896864.

