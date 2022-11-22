READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning ahead of the holidays. They want people to be vigilant with their mail, especially those who plan to send someone a check.

They are cautioning about an uptick in people "washing checks." Locally, there have been at least 20 reports of this scheme since May.

Here is what they said is happening: Criminals are breaking into people's personal mailboxes and the blue collection boxes and taking any mail that might include a check. Then, they said, the crooks are using special chemicals to alter the checks and stealing thousands of dollars.

"There is always a job out there, a way a criminal can rip you off or scam you," said Trooper David Beohm, the public information officer for PSP's Reading-based Troop L.

This time, Beohm said, criminals are preying on people's mail, things like utility bills, mortgage payments and personal checks.

"What happens is these people — and it could be an organized group that is doing it — are taking mail out of even the blue boxes," he described.

He said people are somehow getting into USPS boxes or putting devices with glue inside to physically pull people's mail out. Then, he said, they use special chemicals to rip people off.

"They're changing the numbers on the checks and who they're made out to," added Beohm.

"Sometimes, they don't even do that. They'll just cross off the old name and write a new name in," explained George Clark, a postal inspector and public information officer for the Berks County and Lehigh Valley region.

Before the owner of the check realizes it has been stolen, Clark said the check is deposited and spent. That's why, he said, people need to routinely monitor their bank accounts and report any suspicious activity to the bank, the postal inspector's office, and the police as soon as possible.

"I can't promise an immediate callback," Clark added, "but those complaints will combine with other complaints, and we'll start to identify problem areas, trends."

Clark said it is also best to take sensitive mail to the post office.

"You will reduce the chance of that item you're mailing — whether it's your cable bill, mortgage, Christmas cards, maybe gifts — from getting stolen," he reminded.

For those who do deposit their mail in a blue collection box, Clark reminded them to check the box's last mailing time. He also said if you see anyone suspiciously hovering around a blue box late at night, report it.