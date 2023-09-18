WERNERSVILLE, Pa. — Sunday's fire in Wernersville Borough, Berks County, caused more than $500,000 in damages, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police said Berks County emergency services began to receive multiple calls about a fire on the second floor of 145 W. Penn Ave. around 1:39 a.m. Sunday. That's above CC's Pizza.

According to police, an investigation found that the fire originated in the kitchen due to "unattended cooking." It was ruled an accident, police said.

Both CC's Pizza and the neighboring Splurge Bake Shoppe sustained smoke and water damage in the fire. The total damage was estimated to be more than $500,000 in value, according to police.

Police noted that no one was injured or killed by the fire, due to the presence of smoke detectors in the building.