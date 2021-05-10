READING, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are encouraging parents in Berks County to attend a free car seat check event happening in Reading.
The child passenger safety seat check event is in conjunction with Click It or Ticket, aimed at increasing the use of seat belts. PennDot reports that wearing a seat belt increases your chances of surviving a crash by up to 60 percent.
The free car seat checks will be held at 600 Kenhorst Boulevard in Reading on the following dates:
Monday, May 17th from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 23rd from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
No appointment is necessary to attend.