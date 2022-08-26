SPRING TWP., Pa. — Penn State Berks cut the ribbon Friday on a $30-million expansion of its newly renamed Beaver Athletics and Wellness Center.

The building originally opened in 1980 as the Beaver Community Center, named after Howard O. "Mike" Beaver Jr., a Penn State graduate and trustee and a Reading-area business and community leader.

For 40 years, it served the Spring Township campus as the indoor center for athletics, fitness, and recreation as well as a home for special events and commencement ceremonies, but the space eventually became too small for the school's growing student population.

PSU Berks began the renovation and expansion of the facility in early 2020. At more than 76,000 square feet, it's now more than double the size of the original Beaver Center.

The building features new spaces for both athletic and academic programs and includes a state-of-the-art treatment and rehab space, a hydrotherapy room, and a better-equipped fitness center, officials said.

The project also included completion of the adjacent Perkins Student Center's second floor. That added a convenience store and an enclosed bridge connecting the two buildings.

Penn State's capital plan funds covered $23 million of the project's cost. The Berks campus' student body contributed $5 million from its student initiated fee, and PSU Housing and Food Service committed $2 million, officials said.