SPRING TWP., Pa. — Penn State Berks is giving its graduates the opportunity to accept their diploma in person this spring.
The university announced Friday that it will hold a pair of commencement ceremonies at the Santander Arena in downtown Reading on May 8.
PSU said it will divide the graduates into two groups based on their degree program and assign them to one of the two ceremonies, either at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Students will be provided with four guest tickets for their ceremony, which will also be streamed live so that additional family and friends can watch.
Those who attend the ceremonies in person will be required to wear face masks and abide by strict social distancing guidelines, officials said.
George Grant Jr., who became chancellor of the Berks campus on Jan. 4, will deliver the keynote address.
PSU Berks has posted additional information about the graduation plans on its website.
In addition to the in-person ceremonies, the graduates will be able to participate in the university-wide virtual ceremony on May 9.