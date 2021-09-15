SPRING TWP., Pa. — Parents who want to ensure their children are safely strapped into the backseat can get some peace of mind next weekend.
Penn State Berks said its campus police officers will offer free child safety seat inspections to the community on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The inspections will be done outside the Implement Building by the Peiffer House, which is located at Broadcasting and Tulpehocken roads in Spring Township.
Penn State said its officers have completed rigorous training to become nationally certified as child passenger safety technicians.
In addition to the inspections, the officers will offer parents education, support and guidance regarding the proper use of child restraint systems and safety belts.
Appointments can be made by calling Penn State Berks Police and Safety at 610-396-6111.