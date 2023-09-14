WYOMISSING, Pa. - A team of faculty and staff at Penn State Berks have formed a cycling team with the goal of raising funds to help in the fight against pediatric cancer.

The team is participating in the Great Cycling Challenge with the goal of raising at least $3,000 and riding at least 500 miles during the month of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Michele Ramsey, associate professor of communication arts and sciences and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Penn State Berks, said she became affected by pediatric cancer when a relative, Mela, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler.

"Since her diagnosis, Mela has survived countless surgeries, procedures and tests. While she has beaten the odds and is now a happy seven-year-old, she has scans every 10 weeks, regular treatments in New York City and fights battles linked to the impact of treatments on her developing body. She has also endured losing many friends she’s made in treatment to cancer, something many don’t think about as part of a child’s fight against the disease," Ramsey said.

Ramsey and her father decided to start riding in the annual Great Cycling Challenge in honor of Mela.

This year marks her fourth year in the challenge, which asks that riders pledge to ride a certain number of miles in September in hopes of gathering financial sponsors for the rides.

Funds raised go to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, which, to date, has raised over $200 million dollars to fund pediatric cancer research and helps families deal with treatments financially and emotionally through a variety of programs.

Last year, three members of the Penn State Berks campus community joined Ramsey for the challenge, and this year, the "Penn State Berks Rides for the Kids" team has 10 members.

For more information, to track the Penn State Berks Rides for the Kids team progress or to join the team, visit their Great Cycling Challenge team page.