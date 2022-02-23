SPRING TWP., Pa. — We are learning more about how sanctions are impacting Russia and how the conflict could impact the cost of things here at home.
Randall Newnham, a professor at Penn State Berks, said he thinks one of the more medium-term impacts will be on energy costs. He told us it is looking like a very real possibility that most of the energy trade will be cut off between Russia and Europe.
"Obviously the hope is to influence them to get out of Ukraine, although I don't know if it's at all strong enough of a weapon to do that," Newnham said.
Newnham weighed in on sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and the EU, as tensions escalate.
The U.S. is targeting Russian banks, debt, as well as Russian elites.
We asked Newhman about how the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia will impact things back here at home.
"Well, the immediate impact I would say is to things like stocks," he said.
He said that is because anything that causes uncertainty messes with the market.
Newnham said he would be concerned about energy prices. He said anything that takes a major player off the table in terms of energy costs is worrying. He said Russia is right up with Saudi Arabia when it comes to the world's leading oil producers, all one energy market
"So, if other people are cut off from the Russian oil and gas they normally use, then they have to buy from elsewhere and that means more scarcity and prices being driven up," said Newnham.
He said a long-term concern of his from this is China potentially imitating what Russia might do by taking over smaller countries, like Taiwan, something he said could lead to a bigger economic fight.
"It's scary times militarily, politically and economically right now," said Newnham.
Newnham said we could potentially see a ripple effect from those energy costs on prices overall because energy is used by every household, every factory, and goes into a lot of other products.