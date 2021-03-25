Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa entered a courtroom Thursday for the first time since a massacre on Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. He's accused of gunning down 10 people, including a police officer. His defense counsel requested a status hearing be set to determine his mental health before trial.

"It is likely that this man has thought about this event for a long time," said Dr. Timothy Ring, a Wyomissing-based psychologist of more than three decades. He serves as a consultant for the Department of Homeland Security in Pennsylvania.

"This was not an impulsive act," said Ring. "This episode — tragic, horrible episode — in Boulder occurred as a result of a fairly well-planned out event and by an individual who had the capacity to carry it out. He was a very, very angry man who believed life was generally unjust to him."

Shooting scene at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

Ring said the defendant's attorney will likely try to seek a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, but said it's unlikely her client will get it.

"That pertains predominantly to the level of planning that went into this and the prior knowledge to the types of mental illnesses that he had shown with his family and with people in his community," said Ring.

The judge presiding over the case said a status hearing will be set in two to three months. The suspect will continue to be held without bail.

Boulder, Colorado, mass shooting victims

