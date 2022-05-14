Thousands of Ukrainian refugees are struggling with the horrors of war on a daily basis.
And it's not just the physical aspects, it's also the mental anguish. That's why one Berks County man is heading overseas to help heal the emotional wounds.
"They've faced horrible losses, losses of loved ones, some parents have lost their children, children have lost their parents," said Timothy Ring, a psychologist who has been on the front lines of an international crisis before, helping people during their darkest days.
"Actually, the time I am seeing them is probably the most critical and psychological periods in response to a tragic and horrible event," Ring said.
Ring leaves this weekend with a group called International Medical Relief to help thousands of Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Many are not just experiencing the trauma of war, but also trying to adjust to a whole new culture.
"And they're coming into another country maybe not even knowing the language and with nothing but what they can carry and now they have to start a new life, this is amazing," Ring said.
Amazing and frightening. So Ring says he will be working around the clock for the next week, giving the refugees strategies to deal with the overwhelming distress their minds and bodies are experiencing. And he knows it won't be easy.
"And some of these people and families I know I will be walking hand in hand through the stories of their lives over the last few months of living," said Ring.
But as he prepares for his 10th trip of this kind, he is confident about one thing.
"The strength of the human spirit always prevails, it always prevails," Ring said.
For more information about how you can help, just go to International Medical Relief's website.