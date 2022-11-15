WYOMISSING, Pa. — A psychologist who was in eastern Europe earlier in the Russia-Ukraine war shared his thoughts following a Russian-made missile that reportedly struck Poland on Tuesday, killing two people.

Timothy Ring, a clinical psychologist based in Wyomissing, said he spent time near Ukraine's border with a U.S. medical team treating Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Ring said he made rounds at refugee centers there.

"The Polish people, those that I had talked to, were always concerned of the possibility of an invasion," Ring said. "As a consequence, there was a lot of talk about NATO protection, and that Vladimir Putin would never infringe on Poland because of NATO protection."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike "a very significant escalation in the war."

In statements, Poland and NATO implied that, for now, they are not treating the incident as a Russian attack. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government was investigating and raising its military preparedness.

Ring said the people of Poland have an incredibly strong culture, and they are of a country he said would do whatever it takes to defend itself.

"Let's hope that the Polish people can count on their NATO allies to rely on, with regard to bolstering a defense of any threat to any more countries in that region of Eastern Europe," Ring said.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied being behind any strikes on targets near the Ukraine-Poland border, and said the photos of the damage have nothing to do with Russian weapons.