Pennsylvania is now the eighth state to report more than one million COVID-19 infections. It's a milestone reminder that the pandemic is not over, but the mental health community is preparing for its aftermath, especially for those on the front lines of the fight.
"The predominant issue is post-traumatic stress disorder," said Dr. Timothy Ring, a psychologist in Reading. "These health care providers get connected with their patients. Their heart goes out to them because they're the only connection that they have."
The state says more than 42,000 people in Berks are fully vaccinated. What about those who are vaccinated but still apprehensive about returning to their normal routines?
"They now have an opportunity to attempt to start to ease into normality and understand that it's going to be an adjustment," Ring said. "It's going to create anxiety, so accept that."
As the county continues to face challenges in getting enough vaccine doses and cases are once again on the rise, how are those already suffering from pandemic fatigue impacted?
"Individuals with generalized anxiety disorder, they're pretty anxious and worried to begin with," said Ring. "They have a very difficult time seeing a light at the end of the tunnel."
Ring is seeing some positive after-effects of the pandemic, though, with people developing a better appreciation for life.
"I have children and teenagers who were on the computer for school or some time of hybrid who just love being back in school again," he said.
Overall, Ring believes the pandemic story — when looked back upon — will be one of sorrow but also survival.
"We are now in the process of surviving what historians will look back at as one of the worst times in the history of our culture," he said.