BERN TWP., Pa. – The Blue Marsh Lake wants community input about some potential changes.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted an open house Thursday at the Berks County Agricultural Center in Bern Township.
Officials say they need to update the lake's master plan, which defines how lake resources are managed.
The last plan was approved in 1975, and they need to account for changes in land use and population.
The public can submit comments, suggestions and concerns about the master plan through April 22.