EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn.

Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.

What's being billed as a grand rebirth of the township-owned country club is actually two events on the same night, Saturday, Oct. 15.

One, an admission-free event, will take place outside, rain or shine, with nine food trucks surrounding the club and music provided by the Mitch Milanek Duo. Guests are encouraged to attend with blankets or lawn chairs.

The other event, which is ticketed and already sold out, will be staged inside. Catering by DoubleTree Reading said it will decorate the club's rooms in various themes, including Christmas and wedding, and serve a variety of food and beverages.

Guests will be entertained by Charles Dickens-inspired characters and the music of The Craig Thatcher Band.

The evening will wrap up with cigars and bourbon around the fire-pit tables on the front patio.

"We are enjoying a fine working relationship with DoubleTree and expect the October event to be the first of many occasions where the club will be the hub of excitement for the township," Supervisor George Bell said in a news release.

Guests attending the outdoor event are encouraged to park on the upper lot at Boscov's East and take a shuttle bus to the country club.

Catering by DoubleTree Reading is a division of Reading Hospitality Management, which was founded by the late Albert Boscov to oversee the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading.

The Reading Country Club's restaurant and banquet facilities have gone unused since 2017, when the township evicted Viva Catering from the premises. While Catering by DoubleTree will use the banquet space, the former Castle Pub Restaurant and Bar remains vacant.