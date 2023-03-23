BERN TWP., Pa. - People have a chance to weigh in on the future of Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County.

Officials will host an open house Thursday night to talk about the lake's master plan, which defines how lake resources are managed.

Officials say it's time to update the plan to account for population changes and other factors.

The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers says the public can stop in any time during the open house, as there is no formal presentation.

The open house goes from 5-7 p.m. at the Ag Center, at 1238 County Welfare Road in Bern Township.