EXETER TWP., Pa. - When we think of libraries, we often think about checking out book, but one librarian in Berks County is helping people in the community check out potential jobs.
Berks County Public Libraries announced Monday that it is launching a mobile job lab, which will deliver resources to communities throughout Berks County.
"When everything was shut down because of COVID, I was really concerned and felt I wanted to do something for people who lost their job," said Alison Trautmann, the library system's community outreach coordinator.
Trautmann helped secure a grant for the lab from the Berks County Community Foundation.
"Libraries have always been about providing resources, and that's what we are most excited for with this mobile job lab," Trautmann said.
The lab will be going around to different locations in Berks County and providing people with computers, free printing and internet access.
"The digital divide is the divide over who has internet access and who doesn't," Trautmann said. "One of the things we realized when libraries shut down in March was that people lost that access they often had at the library."
For some, a mobile community job lab may sound like a potential petri dish of germs in the age of COVID-19, but safety isn't getting bumped to the bottom shelf.
"Everyone who comes in will be required to wear a mask," Trautmann said. "We have an infrared thermometer to make sure we take peoples temperatures."
Laptop computers will also be spaced to allow for proper social distancing. The first stop for the mobile lab will be Nov. 18 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church In Shoemakersville. You can find the schedule as it updates on the system's website.