BERKS, Pa. | Health officials have said one of the perks of being fully vaccinated was to one day, be able to live without the mask.
But even though the CDC eased its guidance, saying fully vaccinated people can do so, there are certain times when they will still be necessary. Some of these instances could include travel, such as riding planes, trains, or buses.
Tower Health microbiologist Marie Keim told 69 reporters the public will need one in any tight, crowded space, and some other places as well.
"Vaccinated people should continue wearing a mask anytime they're entering a healthcare environment or a healthcare setting" said Keim. "Some other group settings that would be of risk would be entering a prison, and perhaps if you also happen to be immunocompromised you may continue to want to wear a mask wherever you're going. That would be a discussion you and your physician provider should continue to have."
Even though CDC guidelines have been updated, some places aren't following the relaxed guidelines just yet.
The City of Reading says it's still enforcing mask-wearing in all city buildings, abd Berks County says it's reviewing its policies. New Jersey is also sticking to mask-wearing, for now.
Keim said though the U.S. hasn't reached herd immunity yet, that may come as younger kids get their shots.
"I am hopeful that as our children get vaccinated, we have it now going down to the 12 to 15 year old," said Keim. "That is going to help boost our immunity across the country. We still have many adults that need to get vaccinated."