READING, Pa. — Those who've found themselves waiting in long lines of cars before or after an event at the Santander Arena in Reading are in for a change.

The Reading Parking Authority announced Thursday that it has launched a gateless entrance/exit system at its Convention Center, South Penn, and Reed & Court garages. The entrance and exit gates have been removed from those garages, which are the closest to the arena.

The new system employs technology similar to that used on many toll highways, officials said. Cameras outfitted with license plate readers snap a picture of every vehicle's license plate as it enters and exits the garage. The system then compares the amount a driver paid for parking to how long the vehicle was actually parked there.

Drivers will have 15 minutes after entering a garage to pay for parking via mobile app, text, online, or at a walkup pay station. The RPA said it encourages its customers to set up a digital account with the ParkMobile or Text2Park payment platforms ahead of their visit.

Drivers who do not make a payment will receive a violation in the mail at the address of the registered vehicle owner, officials said.

The RPA said it decided to expand the gateless system after putting it through successful beta testing at the Fourth and Cherry garage last spring.

Officials said they expect the system to lessen the wait times for people entering and exiting the garages on event nights.

Lengthy exit delays began in 2019, when the parking authority adopted a cashless payment system for events, requiring parkers to pay via credit or debit card as they left the garage.

Prior to that, guests paid cash to an RPA employee as they entered a garage. That often led to traffic backing up on the West Shore Bypass and ticketholders arriving late for events.