READING, Pa. - The City of Reading held its second annual Puerto Rican Parade and Salsa festival Sunday.
The event was held at City Park.
"So much fun. It's all about having fun and just being proud of who you are," said Vanessa Arroyo of Reading.
The magic of Puerto Rican culture could been seen, tasted and of course heard at the festival.
"What's special about salsa music is you get to dance with the family, have a good time. You get to hear that heritage music. Once you hear that Spanish music, you start dancing and having a good time," said festival attendee, Keishla.
Festivities kicked off Sunday afternoon with the Puerto Rican parade through downtown Reading
"In Reading, 69 percent of the population is Latino and out of that close to 85 percent of the area, Puerto Rican. In Allentown were 55 percent of the population and 75 percent are Puerto Rican. Puerto Rican have deep roots in the state of Pennsylvania, in the Lehigh Valley," said Victor Martinez, La Mega.
"It fills your heart to see so many of your fellow Puerto Ricans celebrating, remembering our small little island in the middle of the Caribbean," continued Martinez.
Sunday was a display of diversity and cultural diffusion that reflects a community's heritage, pride and contribution.
"It's an amazing thing to be a Puerto Rican. The day I came to America, I came to America to give my kids a better life," said Lissette Comacho of Reading. "I give thanks to America for bringing me here so I can have my kids and celebrate my culture."