ALSACE TWP., Pa. - An unknown person placed a puppy in a garbage bag and threw the bag over the hill on Eisenhauer Dr., Alsace Twp., on Wednesday.

Witnesses on the scene described the person as a white male, approximately 6' tall, and wearing a baseball cap. He was driving a maroon/burgundy colored pickup truck with a bed cap. The pickup truck had a silver stripe on the side.

The puppy was rescued and taken to the Animal Rescue League for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.