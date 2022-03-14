BIRDSBORO, Pa.- Donations from the community helped the ARL get a puppy the care he needed after he was found, injured.
To look at him today, you'd never know last week he was in rough shape.
"A really good Samaritan found Fozzy Bear wandering around Cotton St. in Reading unable to hold himself up and bleeding from the mouth," says Ashley Mikulsky, Chief Development Officer for the Animal Rescue League.
He had a fractured mandible and was very swollen. The medical treatment required a specialist so the Animal Rescue League took him to a dental surgeon in Levittown; because Fozzy Bear was a stray it's unknown how he became injured but the vet says it was likely NOT abuse.
He has already had one surgery on his upper mouth, but because of the type of injury, he'll require another one when he gets a little older.
It was Jack's Fund fueled by donations from the community that paid for the surgery.
Mikulsky says about once a month they have an animal come in that requires advanced veterinary care.
"Jack's Fund is the fund that helps us pay for emergency medical procedures above and beyond what we can do here," says Mikulsky. "It's so important that people regularly donate to that fund, because we never know when another Fozzy Bear is going to come through our doors."
He'll will need some time to recover, but Fozzy is now starting to act like a happy, healthy puppy should.