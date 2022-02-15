SPRING TWP., Pa. – In a world that often seems endlessly filled with conflict and calamity, a snowy backyard just outside South Heidelberg Township serves not so much as a battleground, but rather a playground, for a hen and a three-year-old rambunctious beagle named "Bailey."
"It's nice, because with everything that's been going on," said Staci Olivencia of Spring Township. "I never in a million years did I think my dog would play with my chickens."
The unlikely bond began last summer when Olivencia added some feathered members to her animal family, but it wasn't without some initial concern.
"There ain't too many beagles that would not eat the chickens," Olivencia said.
But "Bailey" and "Fatty Girl" are finding some common snowy ground and even attracting an audience.
"My neighbors over there, they all love coming over and seeing the chickens out," Olivencia said.
"She's very important," Olivencia said of the hen. "She's one of the family."
So on a day meant to celebrate love and attraction, sometimes it's the unexpected pairings that bring us the most happiness.
"I enjoy having the community and the company and just talking and seeing their smiles," Olivencia said.